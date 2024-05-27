Critical Survey: Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) & SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) and SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Advance Auto Parts and SIGNA Sports United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advance Auto Parts 2 16 0 0 1.89 SIGNA Sports United 0 1 0 0 2.00

Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus target price of $65.19, suggesting a potential downside of 6.30%. SIGNA Sports United has a consensus target price of $1.90, suggesting a potential upside of 949,900.00%. Given SIGNA Sports United’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SIGNA Sports United is more favorable than Advance Auto Parts.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

88.8% of Advance Auto Parts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of SIGNA Sports United shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Advance Auto Parts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of SIGNA Sports United shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Advance Auto Parts and SIGNA Sports United’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advance Auto Parts $11.29 billion 0.37 $29.74 million $0.74 94.01 SIGNA Sports United $1.06 billion 0.03 -$613.33 million N/A N/A

Advance Auto Parts has higher revenue and earnings than SIGNA Sports United.

Risk & Volatility

Advance Auto Parts has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SIGNA Sports United has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advance Auto Parts and SIGNA Sports United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advance Auto Parts 0.39% 1.68% 0.36% SIGNA Sports United N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Advance Auto Parts beats SIGNA Sports United on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts. It also offers air conditioning chemicals and accessories; air fresheners; antifreeze and washer fluids; electrical wires and fuses; electronics; floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories; hand and specialty tools; lighting products; performance parts; sealants, adhesives, and compounds; tire repair accessories; vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories; washes, waxes and cleaning supplies; and wiper blades. In addition, the company offers air filters; fuel and oil additives; fuel filters; grease and lubricants; motor oils; oil filters, part cleaners and treatments; and transmission fluids for engine maintenance. Further, it offers battery and wiper installation; engine light scanning and checking; electrical system testing, including batteries, starters, and alternators; oil and battery recycling; and loaner tool program services. Additionally, the company sells its products through its website. It serves professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company operates stores under the Advance Auto Parts and Carquest names, as well as branches under the Worldpac name. The company has stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada; and independently owned Carquest branded stores in Mexico and various Caribbean Islands. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

