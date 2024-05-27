Critical Survey: Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) & Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR)

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Athena Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $106.58 million 16.21 $41.72 million $0.08 72.51 Athena Gold N/A N/A $610,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Athena Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Athena Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 12.24% 1.52% 1.14% Athena Gold N/A 4.31% 3.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sandstorm Gold and Athena Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 1 2 0 2.67 Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus target price of $11.05, suggesting a potential upside of 90.52%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Athena Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine. The company has a portfolio of 243 streams and royalties. It primarily has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, Fiji, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada. It also owns 100% interest in the Crow Springs project, which consists of eleven unpatented mining claims located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Athena Gold Corporation was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

