CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) versus Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and CrowdStrike’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duos Technologies Group $5.90 million 2.99 -$6.86 million ($1.65) -1.42 CrowdStrike $3.06 billion 27.82 $89.33 million $0.36 976.33

CrowdStrike has higher revenue and earnings than Duos Technologies Group. Duos Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrowdStrike, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duos Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CrowdStrike 0 1 37 0 2.97

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Duos Technologies Group and CrowdStrike, as reported by MarketBeat.

CrowdStrike has a consensus target price of $371.87, indicating a potential upside of 5.80%. Given CrowdStrike’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CrowdStrike is more favorable than Duos Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and CrowdStrike’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duos Technologies Group -55.74% -183.68% -57.40% CrowdStrike 2.92% 6.09% 2.08%

Volatility & Risk

Duos Technologies Group has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of CrowdStrike shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of CrowdStrike shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CrowdStrike beats Duos Technologies Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duos Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc. designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system. The company offers intelligent technology solutions for critical infrastructure, including Intelligent Rail Inspection Portal, Tunnel and Bridge Security, Virtual Security Shield, Facility Safety and Security, Remote Bridge Operation, Pantograph Inspection System, Vehicle Undercarriage Examiner for security and mechanical inspection, Multi-Layered Enterprise Command and Control Interface, Neural Network Modeling for detection algorithms, Automated Retail Facility Logistics, and Transit Rail Platform Analytics. It also provides engineered solutions. In addition, the company offers proprietary and turnkey systems and applications, such as rip, an intelligent rail inspection portal comprising various modules for automated analysis, detection, and inspection at rail border crossings. Further, it provides IT asset management that includes infrastructure and device audit services for various data centers. The company offers its solutions to various industries, which comprise transportation, healthcare, retail, law enforcement, oil and gas, and utilities sectors, as well as commercial railways. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Environmental Capital Holdings, Inc.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services. It primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.