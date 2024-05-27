Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 236.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Crown Castle by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $98.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.35. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

