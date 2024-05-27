Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,281,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,505 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 7.67% of Cullinan Therapeutics worth $33,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGEM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 380.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 609,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 482,234 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 145.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGEM. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of -0.01. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $30.19.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.42. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,628,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

