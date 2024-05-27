D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in NICE by 148.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in NICE by 442.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 15.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 5.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NICE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NICE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.92.

NICE stock opened at $189.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

