D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,920,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Service Co. International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,447,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,722,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,331,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Service Co. International by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 944,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,374,000 after buying an additional 123,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,184,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $71.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $5,514,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,674,478.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,753,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,725,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $5,514,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,674,478.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,712 shares of company stock valued at $14,473,020. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.