D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,524 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 145,002 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 314,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 244,545.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 224,982 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,392.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 104,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 101,916 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of PHB stock opened at $17.96 on Monday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96.
Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
