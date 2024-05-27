D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,075,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,117,000 after purchasing an additional 481,619 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

IXJ opened at $92.25 on Monday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $93.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average of $88.73.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

