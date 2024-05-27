D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $1,032.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $873.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $796.36. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $424.36 and a one year high of $1,036.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $999.44.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

