D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,962,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS opened at $241.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.89. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $183.29 and a one year high of $244.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

