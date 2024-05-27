D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $105.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.02. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $107.24.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

