D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53,208 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $12.34 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

