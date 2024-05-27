D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,893 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RS Crum Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 389.1% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,132,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 900,627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 84.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after acquiring an additional 346,324 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1,153.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 132,099 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 955,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 98,697 shares during the period.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $18.07.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

