Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 202,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $262.78. 2,089,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,784. The stock has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.96 and a 200-day moving average of $239.25. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

View Our Latest Report on Danaher

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.