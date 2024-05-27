Desjardins Trims Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price to C$91.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TD. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$88.32.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$77.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$81.21. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.98 and a 52 week high of C$87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.45%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

