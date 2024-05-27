Diana Shipping (DSX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.02 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.02%. On average, analysts expect Diana Shipping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Price Performance

NYSE DSX opened at $3.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $356.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.17. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

