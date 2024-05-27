DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2024 guidance at 12.850-13.250 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $12.85-13.25 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $189.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.35. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $225.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.45.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

