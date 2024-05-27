Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 590,434 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,241,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 590,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.83% of V.F. worth $60,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after buying an additional 475,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $419,817,000 after purchasing an additional 257,992 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,393,000 after purchasing an additional 166,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,768,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,916,000 after purchasing an additional 856,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,614,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,537,000 after purchasing an additional 72,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

V.F. stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.70. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V.F.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.