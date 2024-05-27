Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives $57.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.71.

IRON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other Disc Medicine news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $81,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the third quarter worth $496,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 12.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,469,000 after purchasing an additional 145,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,263,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 309.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the third quarter worth $1,973,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IRON opened at $34.28 on Friday. Disc Medicine has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $847.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

