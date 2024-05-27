Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Increased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock traded up $6.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.23. 2,230,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,260. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $206.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

