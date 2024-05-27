Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Lowered to $16.00 at JMP Securities

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOMO. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Domo Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DOMO opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. Domo has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $18.19.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $80.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $384,563.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $384,563.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 368,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David R. Jolley sold 23,338 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $217,743.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,177.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,056 shares of company stock worth $1,911,367. Corporate insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Domo by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Domo by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Domo by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Domo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

See Also

