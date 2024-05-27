DSM Capital Partners LLC Invests $28,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 226 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in DexCom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,857,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $230,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in DexCom by 529.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 167,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 141,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,641 shares of company stock worth $25,217,707 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.37. 2,275,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,972. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.96 and its 200-day moving average is $124.65. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.