DSM Capital Partners LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,480. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.97 and a 12 month high of $117.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.463 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

