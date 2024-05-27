DSM Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 45,489 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $203.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,643. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.39 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.35.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

