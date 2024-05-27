Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $307,000 in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VIZIO by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,626,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,849,000 after purchasing an additional 740,941 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 20.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,130,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 525,334 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VIZIO by 798.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 765,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 680,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VIZIO by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 20,826 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in VIZIO by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VIZIO news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $1,423,384.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,529,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,125,904.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 13,772 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $145,156.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,269.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $1,423,384.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,529,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,125,904.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,377 shares of company stock worth $3,217,108. 44.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised VIZIO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley lowered shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZIO

VIZIO Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $10.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.08. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.95 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.00%. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

VIZIO Profile

(Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.