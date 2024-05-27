Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 507,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 26,931 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $4,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $30.62 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

