Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 507,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 26,931 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $4,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
Shares of BTI opened at $30.62 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTI
British American Tobacco Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.