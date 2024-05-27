E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03), reports.

E3 Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of E3 Lithium stock opened at C$1.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$129.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.81. E3 Lithium has a twelve month low of C$1.42 and a twelve month high of C$5.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

