E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03), reports.
E3 Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of E3 Lithium stock opened at C$1.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$129.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.81. E3 Lithium has a twelve month low of C$1.42 and a twelve month high of C$5.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
About E3 Lithium
