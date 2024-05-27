Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 63.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 743,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,360,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $807.43. 1,778,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $419.80 and a twelve month high of $820.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $765.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $693.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

