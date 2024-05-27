Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) versus Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Empire State Realty OP and Orion Office REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Orion Office REIT $192.05 million 1.03 -$57.30 million ($1.33) -2.65

Analyst Recommendations

Empire State Realty OP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orion Office REIT.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Empire State Realty OP and Orion Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty OP 0 0 0 0 N/A Orion Office REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Empire State Realty OP pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Orion Office REIT pays out -30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orion Office REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Orion Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty OP and Orion Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP N/A N/A N/A Orion Office REIT -38.87% -8.32% -5.11%

Summary

Orion Office REIT beats Empire State Realty OP on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

