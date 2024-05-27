EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1,022.5% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,623,000 after purchasing an additional 934,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,761,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in EPR Properties by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,997,000 after buying an additional 104,835 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth $3,263,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 22.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 71,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.55.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $40.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

