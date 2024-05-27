Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lycos Energy Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (CVE:LCX)

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Lycos Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lycos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Lycos Energy had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of C$24.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Lycos Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Lycos Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE LCX opened at C$3.57 on Monday. Lycos Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.04 and a 12 month high of C$4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$189.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49.

