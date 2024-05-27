Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives $19.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NYSE:EURN opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Euronav has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Euronav’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Euronav by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Euronav by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

