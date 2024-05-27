EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,044 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 155.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of HWC stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

