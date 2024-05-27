EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 166 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 19,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $61.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Read Our Latest Report on SS&C Technologies

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,574,300. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

