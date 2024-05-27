EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 342 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 90.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,094 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 27.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 7.3% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.2% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 17,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle stock opened at $98.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.35.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

