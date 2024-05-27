EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 745 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 106.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

RCI opened at $39.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 183.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

