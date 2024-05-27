EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 865 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 151.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 791.8% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 121,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 108,307 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $57.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $74.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

