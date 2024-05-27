EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ING. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ING Groep by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 83,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $17.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.697 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 61.06%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

