EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 90,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 106,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

PRU stock opened at $119.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.40 and a twelve month high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRU

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,536 shares of company stock valued at $19,245,606 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.