EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 214 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 131.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IWO stock opened at $264.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

