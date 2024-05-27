EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 291 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 255.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 339.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 445 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $78,275.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,959,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $125,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $78,275.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,959,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,367 shares of company stock valued at $56,237,160. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $168.86 on Monday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $156.44 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.37 and a 200 day moving average of $205.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.