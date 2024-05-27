EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 406 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE BAX opened at $33.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Baxter International

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.