EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 880 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 517.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 13.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $2,221,000. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $8,889,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.5 %

ASO opened at $53.28 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.88.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

