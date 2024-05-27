EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 687.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $220,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,771,371.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $564,872. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.67.

TRMB opened at $56.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.15 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

