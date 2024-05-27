EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,228. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $55.24 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.59.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

