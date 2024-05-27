EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $672,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $493,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,283.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,220. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.08%.

TGNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

