EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $101,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3,040.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,103 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 216.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 44,601 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,013.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,002,439 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 912,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 145,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 83,726 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

