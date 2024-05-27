EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $71,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 436,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $100.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $78.54 and a twelve month high of $103.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.23.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

