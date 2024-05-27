EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $91,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth $112,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DSI opened at $101.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $102.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.37.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.